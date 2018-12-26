17-year-old ‘Santa Kid’ brings gifts, spreads cheer at shelters

JACKSON, MI (WWMT/CNN) - Christmas is brighter for dozens of families in western Michigan, thanks to a generous teenager.
Known as “Santa Kid,” Kenny Isaacson is channeling the spirit of Saint Nicholas in his community.
He has a sack of toys, and he brought them to a shelter where many kids are, like him, foster children.
The key difference between him and the real Santa? The treats you leave for him.
"Don't attract me with the milk and the cookies, everybody knows I need coffee and bacon,” he said.
Isaacson said he wanted the kids to feel the sense of belonging on Christmas that he always craved.
"I had no one to spend the holidays with, being a foster kid,” he said. “I want them to not think about housing projects or shelters or soup kitchens or ER's or surgeries, nothing. I want them to think about, ‘Oh my gosh! What is in here man? What is it? Is it a puppy, is it a video game?’"
One shelter resident, Victoria Crump, said Isaacson was a welcome sight.
"It is the worst feeling in the world when you're in a situation like we are, and you have no one and no place to go,” she said, “It's a lonely feeling. So when people from the outside come in, and give, it makes you feel like somebody and it counts for something.”
Isaacson is only 17, but he works two part time jobs, and spends most of what he makes on gifts for others.
"Me and my crew are providing Christmas gifts for 40 kids in Calhoun and Jackson counties this morning,” he said.
Brian Stanley, another shelter resident, said Isaacson’s Christmas spirit was infectious.
"It's extremely nice, because you know a smile goes a long way,” he said. “You know, a little snowball effect turns into a big one. One guy comes in with a smile, and then everybody starts smiling."
Isaacson’s group, called Good Samaritans of Albion, has a GoFundMe page for donations.
Copyright 2018 WWMT via CNN. All rights reserved.