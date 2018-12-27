Arrest warrant issued for man accused in Christmas Eve mall shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - Dec. 26
An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect wanted for the alleged shooting at the Acadiana Mall that happened on Christmas Eve. Marlon Bryant Woods Jr., 20, of Lafayette, is wanted in connection to the shooting. He is wanted for attempted second degree murder, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, and terrorizing.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477.
UPDATE - Dec. 25
The Lafayette Police Department says the male pictured in an earlier released photo, identified as a person of interest, is not a suspect in the case. Police are still searching for a suspect.
ORIGINAL
Police say they have identified the person in a photo they want to talk to after a shooting at a Louisiana mall on Christmas Eve.
The Lafayette Police Department reports the shooting happened at the Acadiana Mall a little before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24.
Investigators have not released the name of the person in the photo. They added he is the only person of interest at this time.
Detectives say one person was wounded in the shooting, but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477.
