City officials announce safety plans for New Years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans will be holding a joint news conference Thursday to address their safety plan for New Years.
The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Chevron along with the New Orleans City Council, New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation (NOTMC) and New Orleans & Company have joined together to announce a larger New Year’s Eve celebration to celebrate the city’s Tricentennial.
City leaders will announce the new plan at Washington Artillery Park, 768 Decatur Street in New Orleans.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.