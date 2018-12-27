Coast Guard rescues 2 from grounded vessel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Coast Guard rescued two people from a grounded vessel near Hopedale Wednesday.
According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders received a report at 6:20 p.m. of a 16-foot pleasure craft running aground with two people on board.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew at 7:09 p.m.
According to the report, the aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the two individuals, and transported them to Hopedale Marina in St. Bernard.
There were no reported injuries.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.