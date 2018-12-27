Community calls for end to violence in vigil for Lutcher shooting victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A community is mourning after a Christmas Eve shooting left two people dead and two others injured.
St. James Parish Sheriff’s office says Thaddeus Watis and Dedrick Paul Green Jr., both from Convent, were cousins who were shot to death outside a nightclub after the holiday bonfires.
The community called for peace during a Wednesday night vigil. It was a somber mood as friends, family, and community members filled the Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Lutcher, a short distance from where the shooting took place. Despite a rainy evening, the chapel was full.
Several community members said they couldn’t believe days ago they were preparing to celebrate Christmas until violence took hold.
“Healing and forgiveness to help the deceased the family and most importantly our community,” said Deacon Alfred Adams.
Church leaders lead the group in song and prayer, calling for an end to the attacks within their community by their own neighbors while family, friends and neighbors cried, held and leaned on each other for support.
“We need to educate ourselves and our children and let them know our battle is not with human beings our battle is with the prince darkness,” said Deacon Alfred Adams.
St. James Sheriff Willy Martin says they believe the shooting was instigated by a rift between the Lutcher and Convent communities. He says they’re receiving calls every day and are following up on leads, but they need more help.
"We certainly believe there are a lot of people in the community that know what happened and we ask them to come forward and help us,” said Martin in an interview Christmas Day.
And while family members of those killed and wounded were too distraught to speak tonight, another mother shared her testimony as she says she’s felt the same kind of loss. Last year she says she received a call that her son was shot to death in Chicago.
“We must protect human life, trust our community and those who are here to help us...now we gather tonight because more mothers and fathers have to bury their children... it’s unacceptable."
The sheriff said tonight he’s not prepared to release any persons of interest, but they are following up on leads and encouraging more people to come forward with information.
If you have information, you’re encouraged to call Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.