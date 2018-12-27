Flash Flood Watch Through Friday Morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning as a slow moving front approaches from the west. Models suggest isolated areas seeing upwards of 5 inches of rain through early morning Friday. Be prepared for street flooding as we head into the afternoon today. Also, north shore rains means river levels will have to be monitored as well. Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend. rain chances will lower by Friday midday but stay in the 40% range through New Year’s eve. We will finally turn cooler BY New Year’s day. Stay tuned.