Four major fireworks events planned for New Orleans New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city of New Orleans is bringing fireworks to the people this New Year’s Eve in a way that it’s never done before with four big fireworks shows across town.
For more than 30 years, the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration fixed on the riverfront. Now the city has announced a major new event to help celebrate the city’s tricentennial. The fireworks displays will be visible for miles, lighting the sky to the height of One Shell Square, with the first one starting at 8:30 p.m. near Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East. The next one will begin at 9:30 p.m. at City Park’s Big Lake. Then, at 10:30, another huge display will go off near Napoleon Avenue and the river.
The big fireworks show at the French Quarter and the river will still go off at midnight.
The city’s new New Year’s Eve fireworks plan was the brainchild of Councilman Jay Banks, who thought it would be a good way to bring the celebration to the people.
“I was very frustrated that most of the city had not participated in the tricentennial,” said Banks.
Now, as the tricentennial winds down, organizers hope residents get a huge fireworks show to enjoy the celebration - at no taxpayer expense.
“The money paying for it is all private sources. No city dollars paying for this,” said Mark Romig with the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation.
