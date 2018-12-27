Four major fireworks events planned for New Orleans New Year’s Eve

For more than 30 years, the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration fixed on the riverfront. Now the city has announced a major new event to help celebrate the city’s tricentennial. The fireworks displays will be visible for miles, lighting the sky to the height of One Shell Square, with the first one starting at 8:30 p.m. near Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East. The next one will begin at 9:30 p.m. at City Park’s Big Lake. Then, at 10:30, another huge display will go off near Napoleon Avenue and the river.