Heavy Rain Threat Into Friday Morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bands of rain and storms will move across the FOX 8 viewing area overnight. The slow movement will cause flooding in spots with the possibility of significant flooding in some areas. Up to 5 inches of rain or even a bit more is possible especially north of the lake but the entire area is under a flash flood watch.
Drier conditions will move in on Friday. Rain will return this weekend but it will be more scattered and not as heavy. Unsettled wet weather will extend into early next week.
By the middle and end of next week much colder and drier air will move in and end the current wet spell.
