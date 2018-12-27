Investment fraud case in US expands to 4 women from Israel

A federal trial had been scheduled to start in Maryland on Jan. 8 for Lee Elbaz, an Israeli citizen who served as CEO of Yukom, which provided sales and marketing services for internet-based businesses with the brand names BinaryBook and BigOption. But a judge agreed Dec. 18 to postpone her trial indefinitely. The judge allowed her defense attorneys from a New York law firm to withdraw from the case and be replaced, saying they had failed to properly prepare for trial.