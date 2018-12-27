Kenner outages leave many businesses and roads closed

KENNER, LA (WVUE) - Crews have been working all day to restore electricity after high winds knocked down a number of power lines. Some, even caught fire.
Strong gusts caused a power line fire early Thursday morning.
“It’s not the thing you want to happen during the middle of the night, it’s not the thing you ever want to happen, but it’s something we have to deal with. We just weren’t expecting those types of winds,” Ben Zahn said.
A video taken by a resident near Williams and Esplanade just before 3 a.m. shows power lines exploding.
"The post over there, it was on fire. The flame, flame, flame keep dropping down, dropping down," Elbia Legarreth, clerk at a nearby gas station said.
Many businesses along Williams Boulevard were still out of power this afternoon.
“I mean, from 25th to Vintage, that’s a lot of business that’s out in the city of Kenner,” Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said.
"I just had to kind of come here and check out the store, and make sure everything was alright, you know. Called a few customers, let them know so that they don't make the trip out here in vain," Martin Tijurino said.
Many roads were blocked off as Entergy crews worked to restore power.
"I'm kind of surprised, I mean I've never seen this much damage," Tijurino said.
“You see how much traffic there is and stuff like that, that’s when it kind of gets scary cause you’re just like OK what’s going on? Roads are backed up, and power lines are out,” Anwar said.
Even for the businesses that have power, some employees say they were still effected by the outage.
"Some people couldn't even make it. Like, one of our employees, he almost didn't make it cause of everything that was going on," Anwar said.
Although the po’boy shop she works at is up and running, it sits quiet.
"We normally like already have people in here the minute we open, and we've only had one customer," Anwar said.
Anwar said although he lost business, it’s not going to break them.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.