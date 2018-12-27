Lakeview resident goes after would-be burglar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a close call for a Lakeview resident who decided to take matters into his own hands. He explained how his urge to catch a would-be crook almost got him killed.
“I’ve never seen that before in my life. I’ve never had a gun pointed at my face,” said the victim of an aggravated assault. “My decision to get involved the way I did probably was not the best thing to do,” he said.
It was 6:15 a.m. Monday, and the man was heading out for work when he saw an all too familiar scene.
“It was a truck stopped in front of my house, and I could see someone digging through my mom’s center console of her car,” the man explained.
He said it’s happened before - to his car and his parents' car. Someone even stole his mom’s car after swiping her purse with the keys inside.
The Lakeview resident could only thinking of one thing: nabbing them.
“They’ve been doing this repeatedly and it was almost like, ‘Oh, I got him. Now, I got them right where I want them. They don’t see me coming and I got them,’” he recalled.
The man made a beeline toward the person in his mom’s car.
“I got behind him and I yanked him out of my mom’s car, and I got him in a chokehold and started pulling him back away from the truck, dragging him down the street and yelling, ‘Call the cops! Call the cops! Help! Help! Somebody call the cops!’” said the man.
The man soon realized he’d gotten into this without a plan.
"What am I gonna do if nobody comes out to help me? How am I going to hold a human being?" he wondered.
He was hoping the accomplice would leave the suspect, who was now begging to be freed.
It didn't happen that way.
“He started to pull forward, then they backed down the street, rolled down the window and pulled a gun out and said, ‘Let him go.’ And, at that point, I let him go,” the man explained.
That was the moment reality set in for this husband and father.
"It was Christmas Eve. I thought about my kids not having a dad for Christmas. I thought about my kids not having a dad for the rest of their life," he said.
In retrospect, the man would've done things differently.
“If I was walking out and saw that again, turn around, call 911,” he said.
Yet, at this point, he's just happy to be alive.
"This was one of those times where everything did work out," he said.
NOPD said the juvenile driving the truck was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He’s 15 years old.
