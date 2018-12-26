Louisiana fire marshal offers tips for buying, using fireworks

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) is offering up some tips on buying and using fireworks ahead of the New Year.
The office says more than 350 permits have been issued for this season. It’s state law for wholesale and retail fireworks businesses to be licensed by LAOSFM in order to sell fireworks. Sales extend from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1.
Families are advised to only buy fireworks from businesses with permits to sell them.
Some types of fireworks are illegal in the State of Louisiana. Fireworks that are legal can be easily identified by a safety warning on the label that includes either “1.4G” and/or “UN 336.” Residents are urged not to buy fireworks that are loose and not labeled.
Suspicious or illegal selling of fireworks can be reported to LAOSFM at 1-800-256-5452 or online here.
FIREWORKS SAFETY TIPS
- Always read and follow the directions on the label carefully
- Always have a garden hose or water bucket nearby for medical emergencies and/or to douse spent or misfired fireworks
- Adults should always supervise activity with fireworks
- Fireworks should be placed on a hard, smooth surface prior to ignition. NEVER light fireworks in your hand.
- Light one firework at a time, and move away quickly after lighting
- Never point or throw fireworks at people, pets, cars, or buildings
- Keep fireworks away from small children
- Do not alter or make your own fireworks
- After displays, never pick up fireworks that may be left over
“Celebrating what each New Year can bring to us and our families can be a safe experience. But it’s up to each of us to make safety a priority during those celebrations, especially when fireworks are involved,” said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning.
