Mayor Pushes for Larger Slice of Tourism Revenue Pie

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mayor is making it clear she wants a larger share of tourism generated tax dollars to help pay for city needs. As we enter a new year there’s a new initiative to help tap into that money, but some are pushing back.
When it comes to billions of dollars generated by New Orleans tourism industry, Mayor Cantrell is making it clear she doesn’t think the city is getting its fair share
"We've seen 18 million visitors over the last year, on the backs of 400,000 people," said Cantrell.
Cantrell has formed a political action committee to highlight what she says are huge disparities. The committee's website, says, 'New Orleans gets to keep less of her own revenue, for public services, than any other destination city'
" We're looking for our fair share, across the board," said Cantrell.
The mayor is planning a big legislative push to try and change taxes dedicated to entities like the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the convention center which Fox 8's Lee Zurik revealed is sitting on a deficit that is greater than $200 million.
City officials say that money is needed to improve roads, drainage, and other infrastructure needed to make the city more livable.
"If the city doesn't have what it needs the tourists won't want to come," said councilmember Jay Banks. While Mayor Cantrell pushes for a larger share of tourism tax generated dollars, some of the entities that benefit from those dollars, are starting to push back.'
The head of the Convention and Visitors Bureau told our parners at Nola.com/the Times Picayune, that redirecting taxes, could result in the loss of 30 to 50 million in additional taxes.
" What we don't want to do is pull fuel out of the engine, we need to keep spending coming here," said Mark Romig, with the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation
But the mayor says the city needs more of the money generated by tourists.
"It's enough for everybody, and all I'm looking for is redirecting revenue that's driving our economy," said Cantrell.
Tourism marketting in New Orleans gets over 5 million dollars a year, which Romig says is far less, than is being spent by cities like Orlando, and Las Vegas.
The mayor says she's also hiring more auditors to make sure the city is collecting all the taxes it should.
