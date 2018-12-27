NOPD’s 8th District focusing on developing women leaders

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD’s Eighth District is focusing on specialized training to help women address the unique challenges they face in law enforcement. We spoke with one female leader on the force about how that training is especially important in an industry that has been male-dominated.
Chantelle Davis will tell you being a violent crimes detective in New Orleans isn’t easy.
“I would not say that it is tougher as a woman, you just have to make your presence known as a woman," she said.
Reporter: “How do you do that?”
Davis: “You stand up for yourself. You stand up for what is right, and you do what is right, and you believe in yourself.”
Davis, who is also a specialist in the Army Reserve, has been on the NOPD force for nine years now. And, she’s moving up in the ranks.
“In making my way through the department," she said. "I feel like I’m very persistent, and I look up to people who are also persistent and I welcome their advice and I take that to heart whenever they tell me something good or bad. I use that in a way to motivate myself so that I can do better, and that I will stand out.”
Earlier this month, Davis and other members of the Eighth District attended specialized training in Washington D.C. That training focused on developing female leaders, preventing and responding to sexual harassment in police organizations and addressing the challenges women face in law enforcement.
“As women, and then some people across the board in police work, sometimes you feel like you don’t belong or sometimes you feel like you aren’t deserving of promotions or of certain positions and titles inside of your organization," Davis said. "It was very enlightening to see everyone across the board in other organizations just like mine. They feel the same way, they’re dealing with the same problems, the same issues and they’re overcoming it.”
Davis said she’d like to see more female leaders within the NOPD. And come Friday, she’ll be promoted to sergeant. But she has no plans of stopping there.
“I want to keep my community safe because I live here, my family lives here and when my friends from out of town can visit here and can say that they had a positive experience I like to think that I am a part of that,” said Davis. “My personal goals are to go all the way to the top. I want to go as far as I can possibly go with my career.”
She offers this advice to other women: “Be confident, stay true to yourself and stay true to your organization’s goals and you’ll make it. You will be successful.”
The three Eighth District members who attended the training were sponsored by the non-profit Cops 8. That group paid for their travel, lodging and tuition. The International Association of Chiefs' of Police Women’s Leadership Institute in Washington D.C. hosted the event.
