Pelicans losing streak moves to five games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a contest that featured 19 ties, and 13 lead changes, the Pelicans couldn’t get the final push at the end to grab a victory. New Orleans (15-20) losing streak extends to five games, after a loss on the road to the Mavericks (16-17), 122-119.
Anthony Davis finished with 32 points and 18 rebounds in the loss. Jrue Holiday contributed with 25 points and six assists. Not to be outdone, Julius Randle chipped in with 23 points.
Rookie Luka Doncic almost registered a triple-double for the Mavericks with 21 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.
The Pelicans host the Mavericks on Friday looking to end their recent slide.
