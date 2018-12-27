Saints’ First Injury Report

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) goes down with an injury during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, November 11, 2018. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
December 26, 2018 at 7:14 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 7:14 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

As the Saints begin preparations for Sunday’s regular season finale, they do so with five players beginning the work week on the injury report. The troubling part is that four of the five players are from the offensive line. Tackles Jermon Bushrod (Hamstring) and Terron Armstead (Pectoral) along with Guard Larry Warford (Knee) did not practice today.

Tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who’s dealing with a shoulder injury, was limited in practice today. Same goes for safety Vonn Bell, who’s got himself a quadriceps injury.

