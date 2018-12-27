Saints’ First Injury Report

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
As the Saints begin preparations for Sunday’s regular season finale, they do so with five players beginning the work week on the injury report. The troubling part is that four of the five players are from the offensive line. Tackles Jermon Bushrod (Hamstring) and Terron Armstead (Pectoral) along with Guard Larry Warford (Knee) did not practice today.
Tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who’s dealing with a shoulder injury, was limited in practice today. Same goes for safety Vonn Bell, who’s got himself a quadriceps injury.
