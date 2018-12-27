Tangipahoa Parish woman killed when tree falls on camper

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula woman was killed when a tree fell through the roof of a camper trailer.
On Wednesday at approximately 11 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sisters Rd. Upon arrival, members with the volunteer Ponchatoula Fire Department were already on scene attempting to help the victim.
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said investigators believe high winds caused the tree to fall.
Kilebert was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed that the victim died instantly while in her sleep.
