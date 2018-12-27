TE Benjamin Watson announces retirement from NFL

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Veteran tight end Benjamin Watson said he is retiring from the NFL following this season.
Watson, who won a Super Bowl ring during his rookie season with the New England Patriots, hopes to go out as a champion with the Saints.
The Saints have the best record in the NFL at 13-2. The team clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
Watson has been in the league for 15 years. He played with New England, Cleveland, Baltimore and New Orleans.
He has 528 catches for 5,856 yards with 44 touchdowns for his caeer.
