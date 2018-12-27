Tornado Watch issued for Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Southeastern Louisiana until 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The parishes included are:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- Avoyelles Catahoula
- Concordia
- East Baton Rouge East Feliciana
- Franklin
- Iberia Iberville
- Jefferson
- Lafayette Lafourche
- Livingston
- Madison Orleans
- Plaquemines
- Pointe Coupee St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. Helena St. James
- St. John The Baptist.
- Landry St. Martin
- St. Mary
- St. Tammany Tangipahoa
- Tensas
- Terrebonne Washington
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
Models suggest isolated areas seeing upwards of 5 inches of rain through early morning Friday.
Be prepared for street flooding as we head into the afternoon today.
Also, north shore rains means river levels will have to be monitored as well. Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend. rain chances will lower by Friday midday but stay in the 40% range through New Year’s Eve. We will finally turn cooler by New Year’s Day. Stay tuned.
