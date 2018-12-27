As Trump considers Afghan withdrawal, hope remains for political victory

AFGHANISTAN (CNN) – American service members in Afghanistan have been spending the holidays away from their families for 17 years.
But that may be about to change.
President Donald Trump wants to see plans to withdraw about half of the nearly 14,000 troops serving there.
On the ground last week, CNN spoke with top military and diplomatic officials, as well as troops - some barely old enough to remember the event that took America there in the first place.
They paint a picture of determination and trepidation. Their goal is to leave the country in good enough shape to stand on its own politically, but wonder whether that’s actually possible.
“We truly believe that we are here defending the homeland by preventing safe havens for terrorist organizations in this region,” said Lt. Col. Keith Benedict.
Benedict joined the military a month before 9/11, and has felt firsthand the full scope of America’s longest war.
"This is my fifth deployment, fourth to combat. I went to Iraq in 2006 to 2007, and then in Haiti in 2010 and now three times to Afghanistan,” he said.
In contrast, Pfc. Brennen Bledsoe is on his first deployment. He was just three years old when the 9/11 attacks happened.
But he too deeply feels the importance of his mission.
“The training we get, the mission we are on is, it's just – I feel like I am actually doing something for my country,” he said. "This is what I signed up for, as long as I have a good head on my shoulders and I stay on my task and know what my job is, I'll be fine."
Two different soldiers. Two different stories.
The mission seems clear to them, but leaders of the 17-year-old conflict have a trickier task: getting Afghanistan to stand on its own.
Gen. Scott Miller, the new top commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, thinks a political victory may be in sight.
Some top military officials have offered their assessment that things are at stalemate. Miller, a four-star general, said it’s that exact dynamic that gives a political solution momentum.
"This fight will go to a political settlement. I mean these are two sides that are fighting against one another, which neither one of them will achieve a military victory at this stage,” he said.
Miller added that he likes how Afghan forces are performing on the battlefield, even 17 years after American forces entered the country to hunt for Osama bin Laden. At the time, he was believed to be hiding out in the caves of Tora Bora,
Miller said the same territory that proved fertile for Al Qaeda two decades ago in the run-up to 9/11 still contains many dangerous elements.
“This is ultimately about national interests, not just for the United States - but it is a vital national interest,” he said. “9/11 terrorist groups came from here, and today there are other terrorist groups that could affect external to Afghanistan and the homeland."
Miller spoke to CNN after briefing U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass and Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham on a trip here to visit the troops.
Bass said the next year would be crucial for the political situation in Afghanistan.
“Well, we have an opportunity today that we didn’t have 6 or 12 months ago, to see if it’s really possible to achieve that political settlement that Gen. Miller indicated is the only way this conflict ends,” he said. “We don’t know if we’re going to be successful. I think what we have to see is whether the Taliban is interested in responding to the deep desire of the Afghan people for peace.”
At the height of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, there were more than 100,000 American troops stationed here.
That number now hovers around 14000, but Miller believes it is enough to finish the job.
"We have the resources we need,” he said. “This is an Afghan fight. (Operation) Resolute Support provides support and we enable them, when able, but make no mistake - the Afghans are in the lead in this fight and you can see that through the casualty figures.”
Miller was one of the first troops into Afghanistan after 9/11. If Trump’s plans are executed, he could be the general to lead the U.S. out of the country.
He hopes if that’s the case, what he leaves behind is a strong ally.
"What I tell people is when I leave Afghanistan this time, and I tell this to the Afghan people, it will be my last time as a soldier,” he said. “And what I would like to leave is a country that is peaceful and unified.”
He admits that goal, which has eluded the U.S. military for 17 years, will not be easily achievable. But he’s not losing optimism.
“Now that’s a tall order, but that would be my hope,” he said. “We will keep working at it. Again we will keep supporting the political process, we’ll keep supporting the Afghan security forces - all designed to support the political process, and so I do see some pathways of hope."
Until then, it has been another holiday season with troops stationed in Afghanistan. Troops Like Maj. Isaiah Thomason, a father of two with twins on the way.
He said it was “tough” being away from his family.
“With kids, you know, Christmas is a lot more important to them, so it becomes a lot more important to me. So missing their faces, you know FaceTime helps a lot, but still you can’t make up for it,” he said.
He said this is about the fifth Christmas he’s been away. But he can’t really be sure.
“It’s past counting,” Thomason said.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.