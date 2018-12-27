Two starting Saints offensive lineman miss practice on Wednesday

Terron Armstead is dealing with a pectoral injury. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | December 27, 2018 at 8:56 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 8:56 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), Terron Armstead (pectoral), and Larry Warford (knee) missed Wednesday’s workout in preparation for the Panthers.

Bushrod missed the Saints-Steelers game with the hamstring injury. Armstead aggravted the pectoral injury in the same contest.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) and safety Vonn Bell (quadricep) were limited on Wednesday.

Saints and Panthers kickoff Sunday on FOX 8 at 12 p.m.

