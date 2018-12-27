TX man arrested in La. for allegedly ‘engaging in lewd behavior while driving’

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) - A Texas man is locked up in a Louisiana jail cell for allegedly “engaging in lewd behavior while driving.”
Louisiana State Police reported James Toomey, 47, of Spring, TX, was arrested Thursday morning after another driver saw him and contacted authorities.
Troopers reported Toomey was pulled over on I-10 East near LA 415 (Lobdell Highway) in Port Allen around 8:30 a.m.
Sgt. Jared Sandifer with LSP said dispatchers received a call just after 8 a.m. that a driver was following a vehicle on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. He added troopers were told the driver of the first vehicle was “performing a lewd act on himself while driving.” According to Sandifer, the caller told dispatchers there appeared to be children in the vehicle with him.
Sandifer said after pulling over the vehicle, troopers found there were two children in the vehicle traveling with Toomey.
Toomey was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison on indecent behavior with juveniles (2 counts) and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (2 counts).
Troopers said the children were released to the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (LDCFS) and they will be returned to family.
