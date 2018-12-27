Winds down power lines in Kenner, outages reported

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -High winds have caused power outages in Kenner Thursday morning.
According to Lieutenant Michael Cunningham with Kenner Police, around 3 a.m. officers responded to several downed power poles sparking along the 3200 block of Williams Boulevard.
The power line sparking continued from 3200 block of Williams Boulevard north to West Esplanade Avenue, then east on on West Esplanade Avenue to Power Boulevard.
Police say power has been secured in areas of the city until the down lines can be repaired. Entergy has responded with additional work trucks to expedite the repairs.
Traffic lanes on Williams Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue are affected due to the work to repair the power lines.
From 30th Street on Williams Boulevard north to West Esplanade Avenue, both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Westbound lanes from Power Boulevard to Williams Boulevard are closed. Eastbound from West Esplanade to Power Boulevard is open.
Traffic lane closures will vary as work to repair the power lines progresses. Citizens can receive updates to the traffic lane closures by following the Kenner Police Department on its mobile app, Facebook and Twitter.
Entergy and Kenner Fire Department are on the scene.
