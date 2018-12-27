21-year-old killed in crash on I-12

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 21-year-old was killed in a crash on I-12 Wednesday night, according to troopers with Louisiana State Police.
According to LSP, troopers responded to the accident west of LA 1077 in St. Tammany Parish.
The report said the crash claimed the life of Joseph Michael Cherry of Mandeville.
Troopers said the crash happened when Cherry was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup westbound on I-12 in the right lane.
Cherry’s vehicle veered right onto the shoulder and traveled down the grass embankment. After traveling down the embankment, Cherry’s vehicle partially overturned and crashed into a pine tree.
According to the report, Cherry was properly restrained, but sustained severe injuries.
LSP said he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.
Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in this crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.