AP Interview: Congo leader says nothing can prevent election

Kabila, however, asserted that people could be infected as they use Congo's voting machines, which require tapping on a touchscreen to select candidates. A polling station could have 500 to 600 voters, and "this assumes that a lot of people will be contaminated," he said. Health officials have said voters will be told to disinfect their hands before and after using the machines. Ebola, a hemorrhagic fever, is spread via infected bodily fluids.