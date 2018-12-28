Clyde Edwards-Helaire arrives with his LSU teammates in Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was involved in a shooting on December 22nd. (Source: Mark LaGrange) (Mark LaGrange)
By Garland Gillen | December 27, 2018 at 11:32 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 11:33 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five days after being involved in a fatal shooting, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire arrived with his LSU teammates in Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl. Edwards-Helaire and walk-on linebacker Jared Small were involved in a Dec. 22 shooting in Scotlandville.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the student-athletes were attempting to sell an electronic item when Kobe Johnson, 18, pulled out a weapon and demanded their belongings. One of the student-athletes then reportedly pulled out a handgun, shooting Johnson.

The two LSU athletes called police to report the incident. Police arrived to find Johnson fatally shot in the back seat of a truck, while the student-athletes were in the front seat of the truck.

Police initially detained the student-athletes for questioning but released them without charges. The shooting is still under investigation.

“We’ve addressed Clyde and Jared’s situation. It’s a legal matter that’s been taken care of. We believe in Clyde and Jared, and we support them, too,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in a presser when the team arrived.

