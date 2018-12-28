Clyde Edwards-Helaire arrives with his LSU teammates in Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five days after being involved in a fatal shooting, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire arrived with his LSU teammates in Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl. Edwards-Helaire and walk-on linebacker Jared Small were involved in a Dec. 22 shooting in Scotlandville.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the student-athletes were attempting to sell an electronic item when Kobe Johnson, 18, pulled out a weapon and demanded their belongings. One of the student-athletes then reportedly pulled out a handgun, shooting Johnson.
The two LSU athletes called police to report the incident. Police arrived to find Johnson fatally shot in the back seat of a truck, while the student-athletes were in the front seat of the truck.
Police initially detained the student-athletes for questioning but released them without charges. The shooting is still under investigation.
“We’ve addressed Clyde and Jared’s situation. It’s a legal matter that’s been taken care of. We believe in Clyde and Jared, and we support them, too,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in a presser when the team arrived.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.