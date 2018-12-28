Elfrid Payton returns to the court after wrist injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the midst of a five-game losing streak, any positive news is welcomed by the Pelicans. Well, New Orleans received some on Thursday, guard Elfrid Payton returned to practice. Payton has been out since Nov. 16 with a broken left hand.
“I practiced a good little bit, Elfrid Payton told our partners at the Times-Picayune. “(I) was only limited on a few things. So, we are getting close.”
“We were a different team with him on the floor,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry. “So, hopefully, that’s going to be the case when he gets back.”
Payton told the Times-Picayune he doesn’t have an exact date for his planned return but said it should be “soon though" New Orleans is 5-1 with Payton in the starting lineup.
