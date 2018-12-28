Families start ripping out carpet, repairing houses after flood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in Ormond in St. Charles Parish experienced a deluge of rain on Friday morning. Resident Jereme Ledet said he noticed water started rising early in the morning and it quickly got inside his house, reaching near the top of his baseboards.
His family is busy pumping out water, and clearing out furniture. Ledet said they will have to tear out the carpet in all the rooms, as well as the sheetrock. He has lived in the house for five years and this is the first time their house has flooded. He said he tried to grab his valuable possessions, but didn't have time to get everything.
“We don't even know everything we lost yet, you know. I mean, we got closets that we didn't get a chance to do anything with. So, there's going to be things we find as it comes. Not only all the stuff we already knew of,” Ledet said.
Ledet said everything they have to do will likely take months to complete and his family may have to live somewhere else temporarily. This is something that is especially tough to deal with during holidays, but he is just glad everyone’s okay.
