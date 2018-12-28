Flooding, road closures reported in several parishes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -After heavy rainfall overnight several parishes are dealing with flooding and road closures.
St. Charles Parish is reporting three road closures:
- Ormond Blvd in Destrehan
- Evangeline St. in Montz
- Apple St. from 3rd St. to Airline Highway in Norco.
St. Charles Parish officials also asked residents to limit their wastewater usage until further notice.
There is standing water near Ormond Estates. It has also been reported that several houses in Norco have taken on water.
In the Varnado area, emergency management officials reported that eight homes have taken on water.
Washington Parish Emergency Management officials say nine roads are closed due to flooding:
- John D Woods Road
- Hwy 439 at Sie Jenkins Road
- WH Davis Rd
- Moses Rd
- Fostertown Rd
- Airport Rd
- Laverne Crain Rd
- Monroe Creek Road
- Hwy 16 at 1072
The Department of Transportation and Development is reporting water on parts of Highway 10 and Highway 21.
According to DOTD, there is flooding on LA-436-1 in both directions from China Street to Ellis Road, Highway 436, and LA-436. All lanes in this area are closed.
There is flooding on LA-10 in both directions from Section Line Road to Eldredge Magee Road. All lanes are closed in this area as well.
All lanes are closed on LA-10 in both directions near the Tchefuncta River, according to DOTD.
Street flooding was reported in Mandeville on Cours Carson Road. St. Tammany Parish Emergency Officials say there are no reports of flooding into homes, or major street flooding.
Emergency management on the North Shore delivered sandbags to some low-lying homes and neighborhoods. They also put out road block signs because of high water.
Water overtook parts of M. William Road in Kentwood due to heavy flooding. Some street flooding was also reported in Hammond.
In South Mississippi, seven roads have been closed in Hancock County:
- Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 4 streets
- Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 2 streets
- Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 7 streets
- Chapman Road had 1 Streets
- Avenue B on Westside of HWY 603 had 4 streets
- Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 5 Streets
- Harbor Drive had 1 streets
Hancock County Emergency officials report that a total of 24 streets had minor and some major flooding.
The Flash Flood Watch for the area has been extended to noon.
The main line of storms is pushing east, but a secondary area of rain developed along the cold front that will bring another round. This prompted the National Weather Service to extend the Flash Flood Watch through mid-day.
Most of the highest rain totals fell across parishes north of the lake and along the Mississippi border.
The slow moving front has the potential to dump another four to six inches of rain mostly across St. Bernard, Plaquemines and Southern Jefferson where the heaviest storms just moved in early this morning.
As the front moves through later in the day stormy conditions will back down, but it will stall and can expect rain through the weekend
