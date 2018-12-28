Government shutdown could impact potential home buyers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For financial reasons, the end of the month and year are busy times for realtors, with buyers and sellers trying to close on properties. But now the partial government shutdown is putting some home sales on hold.
"The shutdown is affecting our business with the flood insurance issue," said realtor Frank Barrett.
He says FEMA notified insurers that it will not be able to sell or renew flood insurance policies during the partial shutdown.
“If a buyer is getting a mortgage, they would have to get flood insurance. If they cannot get flood insurance, they cannot close the loan,” Barrett said.
This means the house a buyer wants could end up back on the market and sold to someone else. Barrett says first-time buyers who are renting could be hit the hardest.
“They’ve probably given their landlord notice that they’re moving and now all of a sudden they can’t close. They may end up being on the street,” he said.
Democrats and Republicans are equally concerned, especially since Congress just passed an extension of the flood insurance program until May.
In a statement, Governor Edwards said: "Today, Louisiana is being inundated by torrential downpours which makes FEMA’s decision to disallow the renewal or “issuing of new policies through the National Flood Insurance Program a real concern to thousands of families in our state.” Senator Bill Cassidy agrees writing, “it makes no sense to impede the selling of NFIP policies until the interruption cascades to a level where a clear market is demonstrable.”
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise says FEMA administrators tell him their hands are tied.
“The administrator told me that he’s got some legal interpretations of the law that tell him that he can’t issue flood insurance policy right now,” he said.
Scalise said he’s now working with The Office of Management and Budget to try to reverse FEMA’s decision.
“FEMA made a ruling, but that’s not final law," said Scalise. “So, I’ve gone to the next level and that’s OMB this is an agency right under the White House and if they give guidance to FEMA that they can in fact start writing policy again then they can get the decision reversed.”
He hopes they will be able to undo the policy in the coming days.
