High river levels prompt opening of emergency shelter in St. Tammany

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to the National Weather Service prediction of high river levels for the Tchefuncte River basin, St. Tammany Parish government and the Red Cross opened an emergency shelter Friday evening.
The shelter is at Coquille Parks and Recreation at 13505 LA Hwy 1085 in the Goodbee area. Residents who would like to use this shelter are advised to bring food, bedding and medications.
Because of the potential for flooding, neighborhoods along both sides of the Tchfuncte River, particularly in low-lying areas that have seen flooding in the past, should consider a voluntary evacuation.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.