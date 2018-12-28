The Latest: Flooding rains fall in Louisiana, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Latest on storms and flooding in Louisiana and Mississippi (all times local):
7:15 p.m.
Rain continues to fall in parts of southeastern Louisiana and south Mississippi, prompting calls for residents to avoid flooded roadways and evacuate low-lying areas.
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency for parts of Mississippi including Hattiesburg, citing more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain that have fallen in the area.
Forecasters say more than 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain have fallen in parts of Louisiana’s Washington Parish, north of New Orleans.
Officials have blocked off numerous roads, including some major highways, and rescued some motorists who got stalled in deep water.
Flash flooding is also beginning in parts of southwest Alabama.
A number of rivers in the region are predicted to rise above flood stage in coming days.
___
6 p.m.
Heavy rain and gusty winds are causing damage across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.
The National Weather Service reports wind damage in seven Louisiana parishes and seven Mississippi counties from a line of heavy storms that moved eastward across the area Thursday.
Possible tornadoes hit Franklin Parish in northeast Louisiana and Yazoo County in central Mississippi, although meteorologists will have to survey damage to confirm if there were twisters.
Forecasters say there’s a marginal chance of tornadoes Friday in a band stretching from the central Gulf Coast to southeast Virginia.
High winds are also predicted across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and West Virginia
