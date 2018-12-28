Lower Garden District eatery is the focus of TV chef Gordon Ramsay’s 24-hour rescue challenge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Trolley Stop Cafe on St. Charles Avenue will be the focus of chef Gordon Ramsay’s television reality series “24 Hours to Hell and Back” in which he tries to rescue a troubled restaurant in a day.
“Ramsay will try to bring this failing restaurant back from the brink of disaster in 24 hours. Chef Aaron Sanchez stops by to lend his knowledge to the New Orleans cuisine,” according to press materials.
The Trolley Stop calls itself "a timeless New Orleans landmark” that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner classics all day long. The restaurant’s website says the eatery’s “southern charm and hospitality attracts visitors from around the world and keeps the locals coming back.”
The episode airs Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. on Fox.
