LSU alumnus wins big on Wheel of Fortune

(WAFB) - Christmas came early for a Baton rouge woman after she won thousands of dollars on Wheel of Fortune.
Chelsea Milazzo won $18,550 while playing America’s game on December 24, 2018, according to her Instagram post. Milazzo said she’s watched the show since she was a kid and that being on the show was an “opportunity of a lifetime.”
Milazzo is an LSU graduate, and a sale representative. She’s also a high school cheerleading coach and fitness coach, according to The Advocate.
The Baton Rouge native will use her winnings to take a dream vacation with her husband.
