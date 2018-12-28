Man shot in the back in the Lower Ninth Ward

By Tiffany Baptiste | December 28, 2018 at 5:44 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 5:44 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that has left a man injured.

Police reported the shooting around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Marais Street and Forstall Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

