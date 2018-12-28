Nicondra: Flash flood watch extended through noon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a stormy night and we continue to see the effects after nearly 15 inches of rain fell in some parts of the area. The main line of storms is pushing east, but a secondary area of rain developed along the cold front that will bring another round and prompted the National Weather Service to extend the Flash Flood Watch through mid-day. Most of the highest rain totals fell across parishes north of the lake and along the Mississippi border, but our weather watcher in Norco reported nearly a foot of rain as the main line pushed past. The slow moving front has the potential to dump another 4 to 6 inches of rain mostly across St. Bernard, Plaquemines and Southern Jefferson where the heaviest storms just moved in early this morning. As the front moves through later in the day stormy conditions will back down, but it will stall right across us and we can expect over running rain through the weekend with temperatures varying depending on which side of the front you sit. Most likely to see very mild, above averages temperatures south of the lake with cooler conditions as you head north and west. Rain should linger into the New Year’s Forecast with much colder conditions on the way once the next front finally clears us out.