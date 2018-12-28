Nicondra: Storms moving east, but still watching rivers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After large amounts of rain fell over the last day or so totaling as more than a foot in some locations we saw numerous areas with flooding. Now we continue to monitor the river stages as all that water finds it’s way to the sea. The cold front that prompted the storms stalls out over the coast keeping a focus for rain around through the weekend. It looks like rain holds on through the New Year’s Holiday as we await another front to finally clear things out. Temperatures stay fairly mild as the stalled front will not allow for much of the cooler air to settle into the region. There may be a few locations north and west that get some benefit. New Year’s Day we should finally see the next system approaching and clear out with much cooler temperatures for the end of the week.