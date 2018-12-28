NOPD: Teens arrested for kidnapping after forcing woman to give them a ride

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested two teenagers accused of kidnapping a woman and forcing her to drive them to another location.
Police said the 17 year old and 15 year old pulled a gun on a woman at the intersection of Leon C. Simon and Press Drive in Gentilly. They made her drive them to Louisa and N. Miro streets about 4.5 miles away.
According to investigators, the woman dropped the teens off and called police. They were arrested a short time later.
