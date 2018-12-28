Saints will start QB Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After wrapping up the top seed in the NFC, the Saints plan to start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against the Panthers instead of Drew Brees.
Bridgewater has been working out with the starting offense this week, head coach Sean Payton said.
Brees will rest, which could factor into his chances for the NFL MVP award.
Bridgewater last started a game in January of 2016 with the Minnesota Vikings – a wildcard playoff game.
He has played in four games for the Saints this season.
The Panthers game will have no playoff implications for either team. Cam Newton is also sitting this one out.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.