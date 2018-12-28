Some parishes experiencing power outages after storms move through area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Storms moved across Southeast, Louisiana and South Mississippi Thursday night, knocking out power for some residents.
Entergy’s website shows over 800 customers without power in Tangipahoa Parish.
There are over 300 people without power in Washington Parish.
In Jefferson Parish, there are just over 200 customers in the dark.
Cleco reports only 59 residents near Mandeville without power.
Entergy’s website says they are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
