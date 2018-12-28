St. Charles residents clean up flood damage from heavy rains

DESTREHAN, LA (WVUE) - Some St. Charles Parish residents spent the day cleaning up after streets and homes were flooded from heavy rains Thursday night.
Parish officials say about 30 homes flooded throughout the area.
In Destrehan on Thomas Coby Drive, two houses on the block sustained damage. Jereme Ledet said he noticed the water rising early Friday morning.
"The water started coming in the back door, so I hurried up. Time I made it up here, it already started coming through the baseboards," Ledet said.
In a short amount of time, the water made it through his entire house.
“It just kept rising and rising, and once it started, there was no stopping it. It actually came all the way around right to the bottom of this lip right here,” he said as he pointed to the base of his fireplace.
The first things he grabbed - his prized possessions.
"My Jordans. I got them off my floor. Just a couple pairs I was able to save. That's the truth. Then I started to do everything else," Ledet said.
However, he couldn't get to everything in time.
“We don’t even know everything we lost yet, you know? I mean, we got closets that we didn’t get a chance to do anything with, so there’s going to be things we find as it comes,” Ledet said.
While they sucked up most of the water from the living room, the carpet in the bedrooms was completely drenched.
"Carpets gotta come out, baseboards, and then we'll assess it from there and see," Ledet said.
A Christmas tree and presents still stand in the living room, a reminder of what they’ll be dealing with for the rest of the holidays.
“Yeah, right into the New Year. Absolutely not. definitely not something I’ve ever expected,” Ledet said.
Ledet said despite all the work they have ahead, he's just glad everyone's safe.
"We're going to pack it up, clean it up, rebuilding and we'll be here," Ledet said.
He said that they may have to find a temporary place to live while they fix up the house.
