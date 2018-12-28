St. George’s Tinker Labs provide a successful experiment in education

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Encouraging students to reach their potential can be a challenge, but St. George’s Episcopal School found that “tinkering” around can help provide an excellent education.
Tinker labs promote learning in the classroom and at home. Parents have a new option when it comes to keeping children engaged during long holidays, weekends, or if they are looking for rainy day activities.
Children are encouraged to explore the world through curiosity – testing how materials work, experimenting, and using ideas to solve problems in creative ways.
Tinker Labs put fun back into functional learning, pushing students to use their imagination for innovation.
St. George’s offers programs like this and much more to keep create kids who excel as they grow into adults.
St. Georges is located at 923 Napoleon Ave. in New Orleans. Learn more about the school here.
