Syria military takes control of flash-point Kurdish-led town

FILE - In this March 28, 2018 file photo, members of the Kurdish internal security forces stand on their vehicle in front of a giant poster showing portraits of fighters killed fighting against the Islamic State group, in Manbij, north Syria. On Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, Syria's military announced it has taken control the flash-point Kurdish-held town of Manbij, where Turkey has threatened an offensive. The announcement Friday came shortly after the main Syrian Kurdish militia invited the government to seize control of Manbij to prevent an attack. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File) (Hussein Malla)