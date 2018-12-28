Ted Ginn, Jr. on Thursday’s injury report for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. (knee) was limited in practice on Thursday. Ginn had five catches for 74 yards, including a key third-down conversion in the fourth quarter. Ginn returned from the injured reserve last week.
Offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), Terron Armstead (pectoral), and Larry Warford (knee) missed Thursday’s workout in preparation for the Panthers.
Bushrod missed the Saints-Steelers game with the hamstring injury. Armstead aggravted the pectoral injury in the same contest.
Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) and safety Vonn Bell (quadricep) were also limited on Thursday.
Saints and Panthers kickoff Sunday on FOX 8 at 12 p.m.
