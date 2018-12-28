UPDATED WARNING: Flood chances significantly increase on Tchefuncte

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Flood warnings have been issued across the North Shore, particularly in St. Tammany Parish.
Tchefuncte River near Folsom and also above Hwy. 190 near Covington.
Bogue Falaya at Camp Covington and at Boston St.
FOX 8 Meteorologist says the threat of flood waters could last through the weekend. The National Weather Service has the warning set to expire on Monday.
Forecast crests are based upon rainfall that has occurred along with anticipated rain for the next 24 hours.
Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including pickups.
