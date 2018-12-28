Waterways closed due to high levels, flooding

(WAFB) - Waterways in multiple parishes are currently closed due to high water levels and flooding.
Parish President Layton Ricks says all waterways in Livingston Parish are closed to recreational traffic beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28. Waterways will be closed until further notice. All inland waterways in Ascension Parish are also closed beginning at 6 p.m. until further notice.
Some roads in the area still have high water as well. In Livingston Parish, those roads are:
- Black Mud Road on Walker side
- Nan Wesley at Sims Road area
- Mclin Road at bridge
- Hood Road at Walker South Road
Severe weather that moved through the Baton Rouge area Thursday evening caused minor damage, including some downed trees, as well as street flooding.
