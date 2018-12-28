Winter storm brings snow, heavy rain to swaths of US

(CNN) – People with travel plans for New Year’s will be dealing with Jack Frost.
The winter storm that’s been crawling across the country doesn’t plan on easing up just yet.
Whiteout conditions have hit the Midwest. A 100-mile stretch of I-80 in Nebraska was recently closed for hours because of snow, wind and ice. Wisconsin roads are also getting severe snow.
Intense storms have moved through parts of Texas, including one responsible for toppling over a billboard in the Houston area.
These rough conditions are likely going to cause nightmares for people traveling over the New Year’s holiday.
Blizzard warnings are in effect for roughly 1 million people in Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas.
Flood watches and flash flood watches are in effect for more than 20 million people in a dozen states, including Alabama, the Carolinas and Georgia.
Atlanta, the city with the world’s busiest airport, could see half a foot of rain by the weekend, which will likely result in nationwide flight delays.
Authorities say at least two weather-related fatalities have been reported so far.
