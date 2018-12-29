Anthony Davis racks up 48 points to help end the Pelicans five-game losing streak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The losing streak is finally over for the Pelicans, and Anthony Davis was a big reason why. His 48 points pushed New Orleans past the Mavericks, 114-112. The Pelicans (16-20) ended their longest losing streak of the season, five games.
Davis hit a go-ahead, fall-away jumper, while being fouled with 43 seconds left to seal the deal. E’Twaun Moore’s blocked shot on the other end, setup A.D.'s basket.
It appeared at halftime, the Pelicans would fall again on the season. New Orleans trailed by 11, but head coach Alvin Gentry motivated his squad at half in own way.
“It wasn’t a G-rated speech. I was disappointed at the way we approached the game. We have to start getting back to who we
were and that is playing hard, moving the basketball, and finding people. I was just disappointed because I thought the way we
started the game was not going to be a game we were going to win. I was just disappointed and I let them know that," said Gentry.
Rookie sensation Luka Doncic scored 34 points and hit 7 of 10 3-pointers for Dallas.
The Pelicans host Houston on Saturday night.
