Baltimore trying to stem decades-long disappearing act

In this Oct. 26, 2018 photo, LaShelle Rollins and her daughter Arrianna, 6, pose for a photo in front of boarded-up rowhomes on their block in the Harlem Park neighborhood of Baltimore. Life in an emptied-out, rundown cityscape is a slog and Rollins is worn out by all of it: The sounds of late-night interlopers stomping down the stairs of a musty wreck next door; a constant fear of fire set by vandals; the social isolation; the rats. With no faith in a prompt police response, they keep a bat at the ready. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP)