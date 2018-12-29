Busy extended New Year’s Eve weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crews at AFX Pro, a pyrotechnics company, spent Friday prepping materials for the upcoming New Year’s Eve shows. David Spear, the owner, says while things are calm now, that will soon change.
“It’s kind of like all hands-on deck. We are very active,” Spear said as he prepares for four major fireworks show across New Orleans. “It’s a lot of things going on. The phone is nonstop. If we’re not busy on New Year’s Eve, I think we’re in the wrong business.”
He says the only thing that makes him slightly concerned is how much rain we could get.
“The good news is that fireworks go right though plastic wrap like it’s not even there,” he said.
Thousands of people are expected to be in the city for the Saints game, New Year’s Eve and the Sugar Bowl.
“A lot of people from Texas, our neighboring state came over. A lot of people Georgia, they had a very good team this year,” said Spear. “So, the influx of those two teams coming here and just generally New Orleans is a party city.”
Spear says he believes most of those people will eventually make their way downtown and to the French Quarter.
People in the hospitality industry say this weekend is one of their most important ones.
"We're expecting a lot of people and a huge party," said Steve Lewy, the area director for Creole Cuisine.
Lewy oversees 13 restaurants in New Orleans, including Le Bayou on Bourbon Street. He says this weekend they will double the staff at each location.
“That’s including everything - the oyster shuckers, the dishwashers, the food runners, the managers," Lewy said.
The city’s also anticipating the influx of people, so there will be a number of street closures starting Saturday from 8 p.m. until Jan 1 at 4 a.m. The closings will be in the Central Business District, French Quarter, and Marigny.
